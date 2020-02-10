Hakar Mahmoud, a young entrepreneur, who is well known for his digital marketing and celebrity promotions and film promotions, has become quite popular among celebs.

Hakar feels nothing comes easy in life, and one needs to be energetic, healthy and dream big to achieve people's trust and explore new things in life.

Being an entrepreneur, he understands the importance of decision making and having clarity over businesses. He says it is necessary to make mistakes which give him the unmeasurable experience to prepare for the future. Hakar himself is a thorough reader and has useful insights on general and current affairs. He has excellent business acumen and is an astute professional to work with is simply awesome.

Computers and gadgets always attracted him from his childhood, and that is why you can see him leading his way in digital marketing by learning so many new things in this field.

Hakar's habit of remaining updated helped him gain success in life. He has mentored many companies worldwide and also worked for some of the famous Hollywood celebs. He has apparently impressed a big bunch of Bollywood celebs with his marketing work, who consider him to be their first choice when they need promotions.