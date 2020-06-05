Haj Committee of India on Friday announced that it will be refunding the full amount paid towards Haj 2020 travel and pilgrims can choose to avail it if they wish to withdraw their application. The order comes as Saudi Arabia is yet to give a green signal on Haj travel this year, which would allow selected applicants from India to visit the holy sites of Mecca and Medina during the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah, which begins the end of June. Haj Committee hasn't announced yet whether it will cancel the pilgrimage this year but said that it is waiting for Saudi's announcement.

"As only few weeks are left for the preparatory work in India, for Haj 2020, yet Saudi authorities have not communicated any further development regarding Haj 2020," the Haj Committee said in a circular dated June 5.

Full refund of Haj fee

Haj Committee further added that since "several inquiries and concerns were expressed over uncertainty over Haj 2020, it has been decided by the Haj Committee of India that those pilgrims who desire to cancel their Haj journey this year, their 100 percent amount paid so far will be refunded without any deductions."

How to apply for refund?

In case individual wishes to cancel the Haj journey this year due to the uncertainty of the pilgrimage taking place, he or she must fill up the cancellation form available on the Haj Committee website.

The form requires all the details such as Cover number, passport number of all the individuals, name of the canceled pilgrims, reason for cancellation, complete account details of the person where the refund is to be processed along. Finally, all pilgrims whose application is to be canceled must sign on the form.

After filling out the cancellation request form, email the scanned copy to ceo.hajcommittee@nic.in. After processing the request, the refund will be made directly to the account. The circular doesn't mention how long it will take for the refund to be processed and reflect in the account.