Hailey Bieber seems to be stepping up during the coronavirus pandemic. Or she might just be making up for her husband Justin Bieber's tone-deafness during the quarantine.

Hailey Bieber took to Instagram to promote a charity to aid the World Health Organisation's battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

'Bieber made comments about being fortunate & rich during quarantine'

The 23-year-old model flaunted her taut tummy in the revealing snap shared on her Instagram Stories.

Hailey Bieber sure doesn't seem tonne taking the pandemic lightly. The post is sure to grab attention. Hailey looks gorgeous in an orange crop top. She can be seen showing off her stomach and arms in the pic.

And once the pic is noticed, the public service promotion gets its moment too. Justin Bieber had made some tone-deaf comments about being fortunate and rich during the quarantine.

He seemed to be bragging about his wealth and said how he didn't need to apologise for it because he had worked hard for it. Many found his comments to be tone-deaf during a global pandemic that had caused thousands of deaths and caused millions to lose their jobs.

Reportedly, she took the picture from her home in Ontario, Canada, where she's been quarantined since the start of the pandemic with her husband Justin Bieber.

The WHO has faced criticism for its handling of the coronavirus and recently even had major funding cut by President Donald Trump. Hailey seems to be doing her part even though we think she can do so much more. You can check out the pic here: