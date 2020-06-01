After Geroge Floyd's death sparked protests and hashtag #BlackLivesMatter surfaced, a hacktivist that hadn't been seen in years made a return: Anonymous. Anonymous is known for its operations against the Church of Scientology, ISIS, and during the Arab Spring. They have come up with a video with a message to the Minneapolis Police Department.

The video shows a Guy Fawkes mask in the style of the film V for Vendetta who has a distorted voice. The message highlights the actions of the MPD and calls for the other officers involved in George Floyd's arrest and subsequent death to face justice.

The message states, "This week's brutal killing of George Floyd, which has sparked protests and national outrage, is just the tip of the iceberg in a long list of high profile cases of wrongful deaths at the hands of officers in your state."

The group seems to have joined hands with people criticising the recent killings of African-Americans in the United States.

A video was released in which Derek Chauvin, Minneapolis police officer, was seen kneeling on Floyd's neck for about eight minutes and Floyd is seen saying, 'I can't breathe' and 'Please don't kill me'. This generated a wave of protests across the nation.

Anonymous took to Facebook and released a video on their page and members have since been speaking about the situation in the nation.

Anonymous' video goes viral

Soon after the Anonymous released the video, the MPD's website seemingly experienced a Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS). The attack made access to the site intermittent and led to visitors being asked to verify they were humans and not bots making the DDOS attack evident.

Reports have poured in about Anonymous now hacking Chicago PD radios all night and playing polka music and 'F*** The Police', which has made it difficult for the cops to communicate with each other about the protests.

The Anonymous video received a lot of attention and has over 2.8 million views on it.

Soon after Floyd's death in police custody on May 25, the twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul saw several protests that have now spread all across the country.