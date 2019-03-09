If you need reasons to go to the gym, and chances are you are lazy, don't worry, Mr. India Dev Paimal will give you a reason. Everyone needs some motivation every once in a while. Dev said that many joins gym just for fashion and trend but it is important to understand it is a need not a trend.

Dev says going to gym is important for every individual to be healthy and fit. It is just not limited to models and actors.

"I'm just going to go ahead and state the obvious upfront. Going to the gym is healthy. If you're just starting and feel like you aren't making progress, give yourself a pat on the back for at least making the effort. Going to the gym is just the first step. Gym is a magical place, but it's not mystical. You can't just sign up, walk in the gym and have the gym gods grant you a healthy body. It's going to take work and dedication. However as I just said, going to the gym puts you on the path to a healthy lifestyle and that's what our end goal is. It's your path to success, you just have to work at it. There's no question that there is a direct correlation between healthy active individuals and gym going. It's a simple as that," Dev said in a statement.

He also stated that gym can help one to feel better about themselves.

"I don't know about others but I feel pretty damn good about myself after I leave the gym. It just feels good to be healthy. I think this is one of the most important reasons to go to the gym. A lot of people overlook this aspect of lifting and fitness. If you look good, you are going to feel better about yourself. It's like a chain reaction, you start lifting, you start to look better, you start to feel better, and when you start feeling better about the way you look you are going to gain confidence. A lot of confidence. More importantly though, this confidence you're going to gain has direct real world benefits. It can help you in your relationships, your job, your friends and just your entire social life in general. I've said before fitness is a lifestyle and that is exactly what I mean. When you feel better about yourself and your living that healthy lifestyle the rest of your life just falls into place. You'll have a sort of confidence you didn't have before. It will change your mentality. There's not many other activities that can change so much in your everyday life," Dev said.