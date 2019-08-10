Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow have taken ex-cordiality to the next level. The pair 'consciously uncoupled' three years ago. But it sure looks like there are no hard feelings between the two.

In fact, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin took it a step further, they were spotted having fun with their current partners in tow. Gwyneth and Chris were accompanied by Brad Falchuk and Dakota Johnson. Chris Martin and Dakota recently put up quite the public display of affection tamping down the breakup rumours that had begun to swirl.

And it seems Paltrow is in full support of his relationship with Johnson.

'Gwyneth really likes Dakota and she likes Chris and Dakota together as a couple,' an insider told E! News.

'Dakota has always fit in really well and felt like part of the family when they all hang out. She's very mature, she's smart and she's interesting. They have a lot to talk about.'

In fact, Gwyneth may even have played a very important role in keeping Chris and Dakota together. But the actress may have played an integral role in keeping Chris and Dakota, who were plagued with split rumors near the start of summer, together.

'Gwyneth is the one who pushed them to [stay together],' an insider revealed to Us Weekly.

The Oscar winning actress could be seen rocking a gorgeous and tiny triangle top which helped her boost her tan. She kept on a pair of baby blue shorts however. Dakota and Chris looked adorable together and there did not seem to be any awkwardness between the exes at all. Which we have to say is quite a feat.

Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson seemed relaxed in a classic look, a pair of denim shorts, a white tee shirt and Birkenstocks, which she took off to tread towards the ocean. We hope we can maintain such a relationship with our exes. You can check out the pics here.