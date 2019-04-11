Academy Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow has been hit by reports that her marriage with Brad Falchuk is on the rocks. The Iron Man actress had tied the knot with the American Horror Story co-producer in September 2018.

According to a report in Radar Online, the couple got into a heated argument while leaving a Los Angeles restaurant on 31 March. A source said: "It looked like they were at each other's throats."

"Gwyneth can be a lot to handle. She's used to getting her own way in business with her lifestyle brand, Goop, and as a movie star," the insider added. "But marriage is a whole different story. Brad thinks her ideas are a little wacky."

Adding on, the website claims that Brad was not happy that she invited her former husband, Chris Martin to their honeymoon. The source went on: "He was feeling two's company and three's a crowd. Now he's already feeling that even two might be a crowd!"

Gwyneth met Brad back in 2014 on the set of Glee, when she guest starred as substitute teacher Holly Holliday. Despite these reports, the couple have been sharing images of the two on social media, signalling that all is well between them. Adding on, the two were spotted out on a hike in Los Angeles on 9 April.

In March, the 46-year-old actress celebrated Brad's 48th birthday with an Instagram tribute. In her post, she also mentioned his two children from a previous marriage, son Brody and daughter Isabella.

"It's your birthday, but it's really feels like you are the gift," she began. "Not just to me, and to @izzyfalchuk and Brody, but to all of us who are fortunate enough to know and love you."

"You are my rock, my true north, my favorite person to eat with, to travel with," she continued. "You are a true friend. You want only what is for the highest good. You always help me see what I can't. I am so happy you were born @bradfalchuk I love you so much."