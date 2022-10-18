Probably, even the officials at Guinness World Records have had enough of Monday and the blues it invariably brings along. The world record publication announced on its official Twitter handle, "We're officially giving Monday the record of the worst day of the week." And did that strike a chord with the netizens?

The infamous Mondays

Someone wrote about taking Mondays off for the very same reason. So dreaded are the first days of the week, that the evening preceding them can be anxiety-inducing too.

"That feeling of Sunday evening is much worse than Monday itself," wrote a user echoing the sentiments of many. Many hooted and rooted for Mondays deserving the record for being, in fact, the worst day of the week. Students had a different axe to grind with Mondays. While popular opinion didn't differ but someone tried a change of perspective, "Monday has its perks. Surely a money making day."

If there's one day that can compete Mondays fair and square, it is Tuesdays. Many vouched for Tuesday being the worst day in fact, when the weekend highs have long subsided and a full weekday still lies ahead.

Monday blues and study confirms it

In one of the comprehensive studies on Monday blues, researchers from the Lehigh University's College of Business looked at the impact of the 'Monday Effect' on supply chains and processes that move a product or service from creation to customer.

In the study published in the journal Information Systems Research, researcher Oliver Yao and his colleagues used a data base of more than 800,000 transaction records. These records were sourced from U.S General Services Administration and were spread over a 12-month period.

The study looked at variations in operations performance by days of the week. It was found that "Monday Effect" was very much prevalent and quite significant.