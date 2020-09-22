There have been lots of rumours about Sudha Kongara's next film after Suriya's Soorarai Pottru. Initially, reports claimed that Thalapathy Vijay had given his nod to work with her. Of late, speculations started doing rounds that she will be directing none other than Ajith Kumar.

Now, musician GV Prakash Kumar has spoken about the reports of Sudha Kongara joining hands with Ajith. During a live interaction with fans on Twitter, he was asked about the said project for which he said that it will be a "fantastic" flick if it materialises.

"It is a solid script and a biggie like Soorarai Pottru. It will be a huge action film. Sudha has narrated the script to me. It is a fantastic script and will be amazing if it happens," he responded to a fan's question.

GV Prakash Kumar had last worked with Ajith in 2007 in AL Vijay's Kireedam.

Currently, Ajith is busy with Valimai. The shooting of the film is halted due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Vijay-Vetrimaaran Flick

Another fan asked about Vijay's project with Vetrimaaran, he claimed that it will be the most-wanted project, but as the duo is busy with their own films at this stage, it is not happening in the near future.

He believes the project might materialise in 2022.