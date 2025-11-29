Gustaakh Ishq Screening: Disha Patani goes bold in black mini dress; Janhvi Kapoor exudes boss lady vibes; Rekha flaunts sindoor

It was a star-studded Friday night at the screening of Manish Malhotra's Gustaakh Ishq, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The premiere saw the who's who of the entertainment world slaying in black couture. From Rekha, Janhvi Kapoor, and Disha Patani to Ronit Roy, several celebrities posed on the red carpet.

Rekha was a vision to behold in a black saree. She flaunted sindoor as she greeted the paps and posed with other celebs.

However, it was Disha Patani who amped up the glam quotient in a bold, body-hugging black outfit. Her little black dress caught everyone's attention, and netizens slammed her for choosing a rather racy look at an event that also saw several veteran actors in attendance.

On the other hand, netizens were smitten by Janhvi Kapoor, who wore a stunning black velvet jacket paired with pants, exuding boss-lady vibes.

Fatima Sana Shaikh looked elegant in an ivory saree. Aamir Khan's sister and mother were also present at the event. Actor Ronit Roy greeted Aamir Khan's mother by touching her feet as a mark of respect.

Kajol looked lovely in a black silk saree with a lace blouse. Shanaya Kapoor arrived in style in a black top and capri pants.

Manisha Koirala opted for a classic black-and-white pantsuit, while Neetu Kapoor chose a chic monochrome look. Shabana Azmi stayed true to her signature style in a black kurta-pyjama paired with a vibrant dupatta.