Two weeks after Dharmaprabhu, Yogi Babu, one of the most-sought after comedian, is ready with his next release in the lead role. His Gurkha is hitting the screens on Friday, 12 July. He has collaborated with Sam Anton of Darling fame.

The film has Anandraj, Livingston, Raj Bharath and others in the supporting roles. Raj Aryan has scored the music, Krishna Vasant has handled the cinematography department and Ruben's editing.

Story:

The movie is inspired by Paul Blart: Mall Cop and the Die Hard series. As the title indicates, the movie revolves around a gurkha. It is a hostage drama which revolves around an American ambassador (played Canadian model Elyssa) who is caught inside a mall.

When the situation arises, gurkha stands up to the occasion to save the lives of the American ambassador and a few others. He accomplishes the mission with the support of a dog. The drama is narrated with a lot of humour.

Reviews:

The movie has piqued a lot of curiosity with its promos. With Yogi Babu in the lead, people have a strong reason to have high expectations around the Tamil flick.Will Gurkha impress the audience? Check out the people's response to the flick: