The Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara in Derby, England, was attacked on Monday (May 25) morning when a person entered the premises and caused massive damages worth thousands of pounds.

Hate-crime in the UK

The Pakistani origin man, who had a poster/graffiti showing support for Kashmiri radicals, has been arrested. Earlier today, the man ransacked the Sikh holy place of worship.

The pictures of the person caught on CCTV footage entering the premises were shared by the gurdwara on social media platforms while reporting about the incident. This caused a huge concern and demands for his arrest.

Issuing a statement, the gurdwara said: "This morning at 6am an individual entered the Gurdwara premises causing thousands of pounds of damage...We can confirm that no individuals were injured and that the clean-up process has begun".

"This hate crime or any sort of crime against a Sikh will never deter us in our practice of seva and simran. We will continue the service the community with Langar and continue to stream live nitnem (daily prayers). We will ensure the safety of all our Sevadhaars (colunteers) and employees", read its statement.