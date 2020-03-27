In a bizarre incident, five guns used as props in James Bond films and believed to be worth more than £100,000 have been stolen from a home in north London.

This even includes the last weapon brandished by actor Roger Moore while playing 007, have been stolen from a house in north London by suspects with Eastern European accents, British police said on Friday.

Guns were all featured in the classic movies



The guns that are reported stolen were the ones featured in the classic spy films Die Another Day (a Beretta "Cheetah" pistol), A View to a Kill (a Walther PPK) and Live and Let Die (a Revolver Smith and Wesson 44 Magnum) and have been described as "irreplaceable."

Die Another Day also had the other stolen guns - a Beretta "Tomcat" pistol with a laser/silencer attachment and a Llama 22.

The deactivated weapons were swiped during a raid on a residential address in Enfield on Monday and police have launched an appeal for information.

The cops were soon informed the reports of a burglary in progress but the three suspects had fled the scene before they arrived, after being disturbed by neighbours.

"Many of these items are irreplaceable," said Detective Inspector Paul Ridley. "For example, the Magnum is the only one in the world ever made in which the whole gun is finished in chrome.

What the police say

Police described them as three white males with Eastern European accents. According to the officials, the thieves sped off from the scene, in Aldersbrook Avenue, in a silver vehicle. They had forced entry into the rear of the premises before stealing the collectible guns, bespoke to particular James Bond movies.

The Walther PPK, the last gun used by Roger Moore in 'A View to a Kill,' has a six and a half inch barrel and wood grips.