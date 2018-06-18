A deadly gunfire at the all-night arts and music festival in the US on Sunday morning left one dead and 20 others injured.

Mercer County prosecutor Angelo Onofri said sixteen people were treated for gunshot wounds, including a 13-year-old boy.

Gunfire Opened By Multiple People

Two suspects opened fire at the arts and music festival at 3 a.m. EDT (0700 GMT).

The gunman, a 33-year-old man, was fatally shot at the event in the city of Trenton, about 60 miles southwest of New York City. A second suspect was arrested.

Angelo Onofri told the reporters at a news conference,

"Preliminary investigation reveals that multiple individuals attending the Art All Night event opened fire within the venue. ... Multiple weapons have been recovered."

There were more than 1000 people who were believed to be around that time attending the arts and music festival.

Onofri said, "It absolutely could have been worse, given the confined space and the number of shots that appear to have been fired."

Investigations are on to check whether the deceased suspect was, in fact, killed by police or by the other gunfire suspects.

The organisers canceled the remainder of the event, billed as "24 hours of community, creativity, and inspiration."

Organisers Note on Facebook Page

The organisers wrote on their Facebook page -

"We're still processing much of this and we don't have many answers at this time but please know that our staff, our volunteers, our artists, and musicians all seem to be healthy and accounted for. Our sincere, heartfelt sympathies are with those who were injured."

Trenton Mayor Eric Jackson said at the news conference, "It is a fact that our cities, as well as our suburbs throughout America, are experiencing an increase in public shootings and public unrest such as this."

He added, "This isn't just a random act of violence. This is a public health issue."

Ernie Rivas, a shop owner for 17 years near the crime scene said he heard what happened after returning from the beach on Sunday morning.

Rivas said, "I've never seen this happen. It's bad, I feel bad, especially on Father's Day."