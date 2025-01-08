Guneet Monga is known for backing "good" content, she has often said that she is more invested in films that have a good storyline. In 2023, Monga alongside Karan Johar came on board as the co-producer for a film titled 'Kill', which starred Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala and Raghav Juyal.

The film was released in theatres in India in 2024 and many called it 'India's most violent film.' However, a similar title was given to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' in 2023, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer was called out for its gory portrayal of violence and absolute misogyny. Guneet Monga has finally addressed the comparison and has spoken about the difference between the two films.

In an interview with Faye D'Souza, Guneet spoke about how unlike 'Animal', 'Kill' in no way glorified violence. Monga's film was said to have well-choreographed action sequences and the Oscar-winning producer spoke about how it is difficult to see women constantly being objectified.

Guneet said, "It is a theatrical experience. I was jaw-dropped. The action scenes and everything are obviously beautifully shot, with great music and everything. It's a different style of filmmaking. I'd not agree with the choice of story because, yes, misogyny was... it was very difficult to see women's bodies being constantly objectified. It's a choice, how you choose to tell the story."

Talking about 'Animal', very briefly she said that she did not like the misogyny that the film showcased but did like the action sequences that were incorporated in the film. "I dislike the misogyny of it. I like the action sequences of Animal" mentioned Guneet.

During the conversation, Monga appreciated 'Kill' director Nagesh Bhat who made sure that there was no objectification of women and put a special focus on that. She acknowledged that there are a lot of action sequences in the film but they focused on craft more than anything else.

Guneet added, "We are focusing on the craft. Of course, action is happening. Killings are happening. But there was a very beautiful review that said, 'Kill is a film that loves and hates its action in equal measure'." She also went on to mention, "There's actually a dialogue in the end: 'Tu rakshak nahi raakshash hai,' which is a lens back to 'An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind.' So we didn't glorify any of the blood scenes."

'Kill' was widely appreciated by fans and film critics in India but at the same time, the film also received a lot of acclaim in International film festivals. The film was also screened at a couple of these big film festivals and grabbed the attention of cinephiles nationally and internationally.