The elusive poet, writer and filmmaker who gave the Indian film industry classics to admire and behold, celebrates his birthday today. Gulzar Saab, born as Sampoorn Singh Kalra in pre-partition Punjab might be renowned for his poetry and cinematic lyrics, but his stories written for television and the big screen left an ever-lasting impression on its audience. Born in 1934, he turns 87 today.

A member of the Progressive Writers Association that formed during the partition, it was during this period that he met Indian film industry's legends Shailendra and Bimal Roy who encouraged him to work for films.

Gulzar Saab as a celebrated lyricist doesn't need any introduction. His work for the industry has always brought him respect and accolades. His couplets and Shayari are a popular medium of expression amongst social media users. Yet, there are those unaware of his short stint as a director for television, his writing for drama across the border, and his acting.

In 1993-1994, Gulzar directed Kirdaar, a unique anthology of short stories written by famous writers from India and Pakistan including Urdu writer Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi, Malti Joshi and Bengali writer Samaresh Basu.

What made this series stand apart was the fact that all the stories were enacted by Om Puri in the main lead and famous theatre artistes Surekha sikri, Irrfan Khan, Reema Lagoo, Neena Gupta and veteran actress Nadira in supporting roles. Earlier in 1988, Gulzar Saab wrote and produced a television series on the life of Mirza Ghalib, much acclaimed and appreciated by its audiences.

His works

A few years ago, he penned a song Teri Raza for Pakistani drama going by the same name which was sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and composed by Vishal Bharadwaj.

In the award-winning, Naseeruddin and Rekha starrer film, Ijaazat, directed by Gulzar, there is a scene where the protagonist Mahendra tells Sudha, his ex-wife that he wanted to be an actor but ended up becoming an ad filmmaker. The film, for which Gulzar Saab wrote dialogues and screenplay, turned out to be one of his most acclaimed works. However, not many know that the man behind the camera faced the lens once as an actor too.

His 1977 film Jallian Wala Bagh as a writer, saw him play the character of Suneel alongside Vinod Khanna and Parikshit Sahni and Shabana Azmi.

Wishing him well on his birthday, former civil aviation minister Praful Patel wrote on his Twitter, "Warm greetings to noted poet, lyricist and director Gulzar Saab on his birthday. You are a cultural colossus of our country with your finest writing. I pray for your good health and long life."

Music composer Shantanu Moitra shared, "A very happy birthday Gulzar sahib, be healthy be happy and keep sharing life and it's many shades with us ...in return I can just give u deem sheddo and Shorshe maach ( boiled eggs and mustard fish)."

A very happy birthday Gulzar sahib, be healthy be happy and keep sharing life and it's many shades with us ...in return I can just give u deem sheddo and Shorshe maach ( boiled eggs and mustard fish) ??? pic.twitter.com/l3EdmlQSkI — Shantanu Moitra (@ShantanuMoitra) August 18, 2021

Screenwriter and director Arati Raval who recently wrote a story for Feels Like Ishq wrote, "Happy birthday, Gulzar sahab! Your words have lit up my gloomiest days and made the happy ones, happier! Your songs helped us introduce the magic of the world to our son. May you always keep writing and inspiring us with your tremendous art!"

Film critic Bhawana Somaaya chose to do something different by making a personal dedication of one of his own numbers from the film Saathiya while wishing him a happy birthday on her show on Instagram.