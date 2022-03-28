The fourth match of the Indian Premier League will bring two new entries against each other. Hardika Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will take on Lucknow Super Giants on March 28th at Wankhede Stadium. While Hardik will be taking on responsibility for a skipper for the first time in the tournament, KL Rahul has led the franchises and is considered a very well-suited man for the top job.

Both the skipper will eye to kick start their IPL campaign in style and stand up to the expectations of their management. Both the skippers share a special bond and have often seen together having quality time.

However, flamboyant Pandya is known for his hard-hitting batting skills in the middle-order and prefers to finish the game; Rahul has earned the reputation of a player who likes to open the innings and provide a solid foundation at the start. But both the players have one thing in common: being the match-winner for the team they represent.

Prior to their IPL clash, both the skipper got engaged in funny banter organised by their franchise and were seen taking sly sig at each other. On telephonic conversation, Rahul asked Gujarat's skipper what he felt about how the season will unfold for both the franchises.

Hardik responded, "I am sure both the franchises will have a memorable season, but honestly speaking, Gujarat Titans will have the upper hand and do well." Rahul responded by listening to Pandya, saying, "Will see you on the battlefield." Both the players didn't stop there but continued with their funny banter as Rahul urged Pandya not to "copy him" when leadership.

At the same time, Pandya, who is known for being utterly honest, said he knows a lot of stuff about his counterpart but cannot share them on camera. Rahul, who was a bit taken aback by that comment from Pandya, responded by saying, "Nautanki hi to Ek dum." However, both the players also acknowledged each other and confessed that they had tremendous respect and admiration.