The Gujarat government has decided to rename the dragon fruit 'Kamalam' and there is nothing political about it, says Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

During an interaction with the media, Rupani said that the government has applied for a patent to change the nomenclature of dragon fruit to 'Kamalam'. According to the CM, the word dragon for the fruit sounded inappropriate and so the Gujarat government had decided for the fruit to be called as Kamalam.

We the Gujarat govt have decided to call the fruit as Kamalam

During the launch of the Chief Minister Horticulture Development Mission, Rupani said, "We have applied for the patent of the Dragon fruit to be called as Kamalam. But as of now, we the Gujarat government have decided to call the fruit as Kamalam."

"Even though the fruit is known as dragon fruit, it doesn't sound appropriate. The word Kamalam is a Sanskrit word and the fruit does have the shape of the lotus, so we have decided to call it Kamalam, and there's nothing political about it," Rupani added.

According to the CM, the fruit has long since been grown as a form of cactus in the country. "Nobody has to be alarmed by the word Kamalam," Rupani added.

It should be noted that the lotus is the symbol of the BJP and the state BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar is also named 'Shri Kamalam'.