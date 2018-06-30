The Income Tax Department has upgraded the filing of Income Tax Return (ITR) simpler over the years. One such step was the introduction of online income tax return filing websites. Though the ITR filing has become easier in recent times, many individual salaried taxpayers and pensioners find it still a very complicated process.

To make things easier for people, the IT department introduced the e-filing portal for those who are eligible for filing the ITR Form-1 (Sahaj). The last date for filing tax returns (online or offline) is July 31.

This year, the government will impose a huge penalty on people who miss the deadline. The penalty for late filing is Rs 5,000, making it imperative to meet the July 31 deadline. If the delay is beyond December 31, the fine is higher at Rs 10,000.

There are different categories of ITR forms viz. ITR-1 to ITR-7

Step by Step process of filing ITR

There are two methods to file an online ITR. First, by manually entering all details and submitting the return online. Second, by uploading XML files through offline methods

Online Submission

Visit the Income Tax Department's website. http://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Log on to the portal. First-time users will have to register themselves.

One will need to keep one's user ID, password and date of birth ready.

When signed in, click on the option which says "Filling of Income Tax Return"

One needs to select the ITR form type based on the category they fall in. Besides, that submission year will also have to be chosen.

Fill in the rest of the details as required and hit the submit button.

The system will generate a message of acknowledgement and the same will also be sent to your registered e-mail id with the Tax department

Steps to file ITR without a Form-16

Figure out your taxable income from all your salary slip

You're Tax Credit / 26-AS will assist you to find the exact Tax Deducted

Apply for HRA (House rent allowance) if eligible

Claim your Deductions

Mention Income from other sources

Pay additional tax if necessary

Finally, File your Income Tax Return

Instant e-PAN

The Income Tax Department has introduced a new e-PAN facility to assist individuals who do not have a PAN card. Those who do not hold PAN cards can now avail e-PAN facility on a real-time basis and that too free of cost just using Aadhaar card. It is valid for a limited period on a first-come, first-served basis for valid Aadhaar holders. An applicant doesn't need to submit any documents for availing the facility.