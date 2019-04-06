Gudi Padwa, which marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year, will be celebrated in Maharashtra on 6 April, this year. It falls on the first day of the Chaitra month in the Hindu calendar and the festival also marks the beginning of the spring season.

It is one of the major festivals of the people of Maharashtra and it is celebrated with much fervour. People dress in traditional costumes to mark the festival.

People celebrate the festival by hoisting the gudi, a bamboo stick covered with a silk cloth. A copper pot is placed inverted above the cloth. The gudi is decorated with mango tree twigs, neem leaves, flower garland and sugar sweet garland. It is hoisted atop doors on the day of the occasion of the New Year.

The main door is decorated with garlands and torans. Beautiful rangoli designs are drawn in front of the door for the auspicious occasion.

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, every Maharashtrian household will hoist and worship the "Gudi." Gudi or Gudhi is a bamboo stick which is decorated with a silk cloth, neem or mango leaves, and a beautiful garland. This arrangement is then capped with either a silver, brass or copper handi or kalash. People wear new clothes and greet each other with sweets. Traditional Maharashtrian dishes like puran poli, kesari bhaat and Shrikhand are prepared in every Maharashtrian household to celebrate this festival.

According to Hindu mythology, Gudi Padwa marks the day when Lord Brahma started the process of creating the universe. It is also said that Lord Rama killed Ravana and returned victoriously to Ayodhya on this day.

On this day Sindhis will celebrate Cheti Chand. Colorful rangolis with colors or flowers is another attraction that can be seen on these festivals. Whereas South Indians will celebrate it as Ugadi or Yugadhi: meaning: New Year.

IBTimes India has compiled a list of Gudi Padwa wishes, messages, and greetings that you can share with your near and dear ones.

Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa Amidst Fanfare & Religious fervor. May the day bestow on you & your family members...Good Luck - Health - Happy Times!

Here's wishing that my rangoli adds more colors to your spring, just the way you do to our friendship! wish you a bright and colorful Gudi Padwa!

May each day of this New Year be as bright and beautiful as this Rangoli... Wishing you a very. Happy Gudi Padwa!

This Gudi Padwa, May you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganeshji's trunk, wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his ladoos and may your trouble be as small as his mouse. Happy Gudi Padwa!

Happy Gudi Padwa. Fortunate is the one who has learned to admire, but not to envy. Good wishes for a joyous Gudi Padwa and a happy New Year wish a plenty of peace and prosperity.

Cheti Chand Greetings

May this Cheti Chand bring you new spirit, new beginning and new prosperity, Wishing you Happy Cheti Chand.

May the divine power of Jhulelal be helpful to your family and to your dear ones in this new start of this new year. Happy Cheti Chand.

Cheti Chand Ki Hardhik Subhechcha, Bato Gud Dhani Bolo Subh Vani, Vani Cheti Chand ki Subh Kamnayeh.

With the start of new Sindhi year, May you smile always, May you get success in all your endeavors, May you receive respect by all, May you be blessed with blessings of Almighty. Happy Cheti Chand.