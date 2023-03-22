Gudi Padwa, celebrated in Maharashtra, also marks the beginning of the spring season. It is one of the major festivals of the people of Maharashtra and it is celebrated with much fervour. People dress in traditional costumes to mark the festival.

People celebrate the festival by hoisting the gudi, a bamboo stick covered with a silk cloth. A copper pot is placed inverted above the cloth. The gudi is decorated with mango tree twigs, neem leaves, flower garland and sugar sweet garland. It is hoisted atop doors on the day of the occasion of the New Year.

According to Hindu mythology, Gudi Padwa marks the day when Lord Brahma started the process of creating the universe. It is also said that Lord Rama killed Ravana and returned victoriously to Ayodhya on this day. On this special occasion, let's have a look at how the Marathi stars are celebrating their new year today.

Ankita Lokhande

Actress Ankita Lokhande is all set to celebrate this Gudi Padwa with husband Vicky Jain in style as it's their first Gudi Padwa in their swanky Mumbai house. The actress is spending the special day with her family as she believes that being together as a couple on such festivals brings love and strengthens the bond of marriage.

Amruta Khanvilkar

Amruta Khanvilkar, one of the popular faces of the Maharashtrian film industry, is also celebrating the festival with utmost pomp. The actress shared a video of her Gudi Padwa celebration on her Instagram account and wished happy new year to all her fans.

Sonali Kulkarni

Sonali Kulkari, who has been on the headlines this week over 'Indian girls are lazy' remark, has always been celebrating the festival with her close ones. She loves contemporary saree looks and is extremely proud of her roots.

Nehha Pendse

Nehha Pendse has also shared a video on her Instagram handle on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and wished all her fans. Nehha Pendse looked gorgeous as she donned a blue saree along with a traditional Maharashtrian nathni (nose ring).

Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya celebrates Gudi Padwa with his wife Disha Parmar in style. The couple are quite traditional when it comes to festivals and has often referred to themselves as God-fearing couple.