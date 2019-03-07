Actor Anuj Kohli, who is seen playing the role of "Kishore Jindal" in the television show "Guddan – Tumse Na Ho Payega", said his performance in the show has impressed his upset father and now he supports him to pursue career in entertainment industry.

"I am an MBA. I left everything because of my passion for acting. My mom (Sunita Kohli) supported me in my decision and was all standing with me but my dad (Kaushal Kohli) was against this profession. He did not want to see me as an actor. I shifted to Mumbai leaving the comfort of Delhi and struggled for two years. I was earlier signed for "Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh, Piyaji" but things did not work out. Soon my luck supported me and I got a debut on television screen with "Detective Didi" but my dad was still not very happy. However, now after the growing popularity of our show Guddan – Tumse Na Ho Payega, he has changed his opinion and is now supporting me to pursue a career here in the industry. He does not miss a single episode of my show," Anuj said.

He further said that in real life he always takes his own stand and relies on his individual decision unlike his onscreen charecter.

"My onscreen character is all about a person who is very much under control and does what he is asked too. But in real life I'm very much straight forward to keep my opinion on everything. I make my decisions myself. But as an actor I'm happy to play promising and strong roles which allow me to experiment. As an actor, I dream to play them more and more," he added.