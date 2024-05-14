Bollywood diva is slaying and how! The actor made a head-turning appearance at the Met Gala last week. On Monday evening, Alia Bhatt attended the Gucci Cruise Show in London.

The glamorous evening was hosted by Gucci's creative director Sabato De Sarno.

Gucci Cruise Show: Alia Bhatt stuns in strapless gown; poses with Dua Lipa, Demi Moore and Kate Moss in London

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Dua Lipa, Paul Mescal, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Demi Moore, Kate Moss, Francois and Salma Hayek Pinault, Solange Knowles, Stray Kids' star Lee Know among others attended the Gucci show.

As of now, neither Alia nor the luxury brand have dropped pictures from the evening, it is Alia's fans have flooded social media with her pictures where she's seen posing for shutterbugs with the guests.

Alia looks breathtakingly beautiful as she poses with international stars.

Here's what Alia chose to wear for the evening.

Alia wore a sleek black midi dress from the luxury Italian Maison. She accessorised the ensemble with minimal additions, including the iconic Horsebit emblem black chain bag she carried like a clutch.

Alia wore a strapless black outfit with a plunging neckline.

The actor wore black slingback pumps with the ensemble to add a touch of elegance.

Netizens lauded Alia Bhatt's look and were smitten by her sartorial choice.

Ahead of the fashion night in London Alia was seen wearing head-to-toe Gucci gear when she was spotted at the Mumbai International Airport on Sunday night. The actor also carried her luggage, all from the house of Gucci.

Work Front

Alia will be seen in Jigra, which she co-produced along with Karan Johar. The film is all set to hit theatres on September 27, 2024. She is also set to take the lead in a Spy Universe film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year.