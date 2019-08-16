In less than three weeks after the release of Mahira, Raj B Shetty is back with his another film Gubbi Mele Brahmastra, a film billed as a complete comedy entertainer. He has paired up with Kavitha Gowda of Bigg Boss Kannada fame in the film, directed by Sujay Shastry, the actor who played the role of Sagani Pinto in Bell Bottom.

Story:

Gubbi is a software engineer who earns Rs 1.5 lakh per month. He prefers love marriage to arranged marriage but dejected over repeated rejection from the girls. Yet he refuses to marry girls shown by his parents. Director Sujay Shastry plays the role of his friend with a defeatist mindset.

Call it an accident or by a chance, Purple Priya (Kavitha Gowda) agrees to marry him, but his friend, this time, plays a spoilsport. When everything looks settled, she is kidnapped. The drama that unfolds thereafter forms the crux of the storyline.

Analysis:

The story of Gubbi Mele Brahmastra reminds the viewers of Raj B Shetty's Ondu Motteya Kathe. In both the films, he is a bachelor, who is desperate for marriage but faces repeated rejections. In his debut film, there was a good story peppered with a message, the latest flick has a weak storyline.

Leaving logic part aside, the story as a whole fails to keep the viewers engaged as funny moments are overshadowed by inconsistent writing. Especially in the second half, the story loses the momentum although there was great scope to raise the fun quotient in the kidnap episodes.

Raj B Shetty has pulled off the role with ease and he is the saving grace of Gubbi Mele Brahmastra. It looks like Raj B Shetty has copied his performance from his Ondu Motteya Kathe and pasted it in the film! For once, he reminds viewers of late filmmaker-actor Kashinath with his performance.

Kavitha Gowda should have got more scenes with Raj B Shetty. Sujay Shastry does his part well as an actor. Manikanth Kadri's 'Swagatham Krishna' is our pick from the album.

Ratings: 2.5