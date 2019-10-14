Sean Gunn's presence as Kraglin in the MCU has been dearly missed since he made his last big appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. Fortunately, it looks like the new Yaka arrow wielder will have a larger role to play in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Gunn has mostly been in the shadows performing the motion capture work for Groot, a fan-favorite character that had its fair share of presence in the Infinity War saga. However, the MCU fandom has not been lucky in seeing more of Kraglin.

During Gunn's Instagram Q&A with fans on Sunday night, the director dropped a teasing reveal on Instagram stories that Kraglin might have a larger role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

"I have big plans for Kraglin but you'll have to wait and see what!" Gunn said. You can check out the photo below.

It should not come as a surprise that James Gunn plans on utilizing the most out of Kraglin in the upcoming threequel. The Ravager's bigger presence was hinted when he went on to become the next Yaka Arrow wielder. However, fans are yet to see him in action using the weapon to its fullest potential like Youndu.

Gunn won't be starting work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 until he completely finishes up The Suicide Squad. Though production on the DC film would wrap up in the next 2 months, it does not account for reshoots and the post-prod work.

The director won't begin filming the Marvel project anytime soon. But it certainly is building up to be the much-awaited threequel that fans are expecting it to be. Adding to that, the third-instalment has also been hinted to feature 'deaths' of characters like any other Marvel movie.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 does not have a release date attached yet.