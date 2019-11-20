With only a day left for the deadline to file the monthly GST Return Form 3B, the GST portal stopped working, forcing hassled taxpayers to gripe over the issue on Twitter.

One user wrote: "The last day to file your monthly #GST return form – #GSTR3B is November 20, 2019. Happy compliance to you!" He tagged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and GST Council's Twitter handles.

Two others complained: "Today is 19th & as usual, #GST portal is not working!" and "#GST portal is not working as usual since morning!!"

Another tagged @narendramodi and remarked: "Sir, why not declare 19th & 20th of every month as World Glitch Day to be celebrated courtsey @GSTN_IT?"

Another took a swipe at Sitharaman and wrote: "Whether madam @nsitharaman is ready to take live presentation today for filling #GSTR3B. Rubbish website, not been able to file a single return today and they say nothing major found and sab changa si !!"

A tweet that tagged @narendramodi asked: "R/Sir, is this ease of doing business?"

One user lamented about his woes: "#GSTR3B my 1.26L stuck. bank debited cash ledger not credited. portal says come back after 24 hours. salt over wounds!"