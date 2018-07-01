GST is a failure, it should be taken back: Subramanian Swamy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy lashed out at Goods and Service Tax (GST) on Sunday. Responding to criticism rising against July 1 being celebrated as the GST Day, he said, "What were they doing when it was voted? Only one person stood up to oppose it. All were praising the Prime Minister and Mr Jaitley. In the history of Parliament, 100% of the opposition for the first time voted in support. This bill was designed by Mr Chidambaram, it was foolish of our government to adopt it. I personally feel GST is a failure, it should be taken back."