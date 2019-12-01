The government collected Rs 1.03 lakh crore in Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the month of November, up 6 per cent when compared to the same month last year. The positive growth has come after two months of slump in collections.

The GST collection on domestic transactions witnessed a growth of 12 percent in November, highest during the year. The GST collection on imports went down 13 percent.

"The gross GST revenue collected in the month of November 2019 is Rs 1,03,492 crore of which CGST is Rs 19,592 crore, SGST is Rs 27,144 crore, IGST is Rs 49,028 crore (including Rs 20,948 crore collected on imports) and cess is Rs 7,727 crore (including Rs 869 crore collected on imports)," a Finance Ministry statement said.

The total number of GSTR 3B Returns, summary monthly returns, filed for the month of October up to 30th November 2019 was 77.83 lakh.

This is the eighth time since the roll-out of GST in July 2017 that monthly collection has crossed the mark of Rs 1 lakh crore. November 2019 collection is the third-highest monthly collection since the introduction of GST, next only to April 2019 and March 2019 collections.

(With agency inputs.)