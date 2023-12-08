In an effort to uncover the truth behind the unresolved murder of Indian diplomat Ravindra Mhatre, News9Plus has released an investigative documentary titled "Murder of an Indian Diplomat." Led by the publication's Executive Editor, National Security and Strategic Affairs, Aditya Raj Kaul, the two-part documentary explores the events surrounding Mhatre's tragic death in Birmingham, UK, back in 1984, which remains unsolved to this day.

Ravindra Mhatre, an Assistant Commissioner at India's Consulate in Birmingham, was abducted and killed by terrorists in 1984. News9Plus, after extensive investigation, reveals that Malik Masarat Iqbal, living in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), is the man behind the killing, as confirmed by two witnesses.

The terrorists had demanded the release of terrorist Maqbool Butt from New Delhi's Tihar Jail and nine others, along with 1 million pounds as ransom. But Mhatre was assassinated in fear that their plan would fail and the body was found with two gunshot wounds on his head on February 5, 1984.

"Both the UK and India failed to bring the killer of Ravindra Mhatre to justice. That is the reason we had to step in and do their job, even if four decades later," said Aditya Raj Kaul.

"Our investigation hit a lot of roadblocks but finally we were able to corroborate from multiple sources location and present state of the terrorist Malik Massarat who lives a shadowy life in Kotli of PoK since last 40 years. He fears even today that he would be arrested or killed for the killing he committed in 1984. Yet now that UK and Indian Government have the names, witnesses, evidence and location, the ball is in their court to act or remain a mute spectator as before", Aditya Raj Kaul who interviewed two witnesses added.

The documentary also exposes a larger plot by the Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), including an attempt to assassinate Rajiv Gandhi and an Indian ambassador to France in 1985-86.

Former JKLF leaders Shabir Chaudhary and Hashim Qureshi share insights, with Chaudhary revealing that the order to kill Mhatre came from JKLF Chairman Amanullah Khan.

"I can confirm that the order to kill Ravindra Mhatre was given by Amanullah Khan. He was the Chairman of Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF). Khan felt that Police would be able to arrest the arrest the kidnappers and that would disgrace the JKLF, hence a new identity of KLF was given to the kidnappers", said Shabir Chaudhary, former Secretary General of the JKLF in an interview from UK.

The investigation exposes the death threats to Indian diplomats in the United States and Canada. It uncovers a failed attempt to assassinate a former Indian Prime Minister in the UK and a conspiracy against a former Indian ambassador to France in 1985-86.

Vikram Doraiswami, India's High Commissioner to the UK, emphasizes the global importance of diplomat safety.

"This is a story that we should all feel touched by because what happened to him could have happened to anybody. It happened to an Indian diplomat, and it happened in this country. When people think that this was just one incident, I want them to remember that this has a grave implication for the way diplomats are treated and looked after worldwide," Vikram Doraiswami, India's High Commissioner to the UK, said.

Asha D'Souza, Mhatre's daughter, advocates for justice through a fair trial. "I wouldn't advocate killing anybody, but have a trial, and then convict that person so that people know what they've done," she said.

To watch the documentary, click here: