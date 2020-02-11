Climate activist Greta Thunberg has signed up with BBC Studios for a documentary series focusing her fight against climate change, according to a report.

The series will see the 17-year-old meet scientists, politicians and business moguls, challenging them to make changes.

The films will also chart her own journey into adulthood as she continues to be confronted by the real-world consequences of inaction, Guardian reported.

In a statement, the executive producer of BBC Studios, Rob Liddell, said: "Climate change is probably the most important issue of our lives so it feels timely to make an authoritative series that explores the facts and science behind this complex subject. To be able to do this with Greta is an extraordinary privilege, getting an inside view on what it's like being a global icon and one of the most famous faces on the planet."

Thunberg is a Swedish environmental activist on climate change whose campaigning has gained international recognition.

In August 2018, at age 15, she started spending her school days outside the Swedish parliament to call for stronger action on climate change by holding up a sign reading School strike for the climate.

Soon, other students engaged in similar protests in their own communities.

Thunberg's UN Climate Change Conference

After Thunberg addressed the 2018 United Nations Climate Change Conference, student strikes took place every week somewhere in the world.

In May 2019, Thunberg was featured on the cover of Time magazine, which named her a "next-generation leader" and said that many see her as a role model.

For about two years, Thunberg challenged her parents to lower the family's carbon footprint and overall impact on the environment by becoming vegan, upcycling and giving up flying

She has said she tried showing them graphs and data, but when that did not work, she warned her family that they were stealing her future. Giving up flying in part meant her mother had to give up her international career as an opera singer.

This incident and several such have been mentioned in the book 'Scenes from Heart'.

The announcement of the BBC series follows news that the US broadcaster Hulu is making a documentary about Thunberg with the working title 'Greta'.