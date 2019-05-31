A suspicious hand grenade-like object was found at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station (Majestic) in Bengaluru by one of the railway staff at around 8.30 am on Friday.

According to reports, the object looking like a hand grenade with its detonator pin still attached was lying next to the trolley path on platform no.1.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) along with the city police and Bomb Detection and Diffusal Squad (BDDS) had immediately rushed to the spot.

"The alert came at 8.30 am after a metal object was found on the track. The Sangamitra Express was about to leave the station when the railway employee found the object. It looks like an explosive object but experts have to confirm it. The train has CCTV cameras but they are not working. So a special team has been formed to look into the case and the city police have also joined the investigation," Alok Mohan, ADGP Railways, told The Indian Express.

The railway movement was halted but was soon back in order except for platforms 1 and 2, where the government agencies are conducting thorough search operations with the help of the ATS, dog squads and anti-sabotage teams.

Security has been beefed up at the railway station and an intensive search is being conducted at the entry points, platforms, tracks and parcel offices.

(Awaiting further details)