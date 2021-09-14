At least three civilians were injured in a grenade attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir' Pulwama district on Tuesday.

Reports said that terrorists lobbed the grenade towards a vehicle of security forces near Shaheed Park at Pulwama chowk this afternoon but the grenade exploded on the roadside. Three pedestrians were injured in the attack, who were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. The area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

Official sources said that reinforcements of security forces were rushed to the spot and a search was conducted near the spot. Reports said two non-locals were among those who were injured in the grenade attack.

Earlier forces defused grenades placed along the highway

Earlier security forces on Monday averted a major tragedy by detecting and defusing six hand grenades placed by terrorists on the busy Parimpora-Panthachowk axis in Srinagar.

Reports said during a routine road opening exercise along the national highway 44, alert troopers of the 73 Battalion of the CRPF recovered six Chinese grenades from a sandbag placed on a divider of the road.

Grenades recovered from the site were later handed over to the J&K Police for disposal. The stretch where the grenades were found is used by security forces to reach places in remote border districts, including Kupwara and Bandipora. The same road is also used to reach Ladakh.

There has been a spurt in grenade attacks by terrorists in Kashmir in recent times. Three persons including two women were injured in a grenade attack at the Chanapora area of the city last week.

Sajad Lone visits the family of martyr SI

Meanwhile, Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone on Tuesday visited north Kupwara's Kalmuna village to express his condolence with the family of sub-inspector Arshid Ahmad, killed by a terrorist in the Khaniyar area of Srinagar on Sunday.

Lone expressed deepest sympathies with Arshad's family and termed the incident merciless and inhuman. He said that the unending cycle of violence has devastated thousands of families and put a sudden end to countless dreams. Lone said that Kashmir has been in a perpetual state of grief and misery since the eruption of violence.

He emphasized the need for collective efforts to reject violence in its entirety so that Kashmir could cleave its way to prosperity and no longer gets plunged into a vicious cycle of violence.