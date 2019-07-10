Nothing is inspiring that learning from real people who manifest on their dreams. Today we are introducing one such inspiring personality who has found ways of turning obstacle into opportunities - Presenting Greeshma Shetty, a mix of visionary entrepreneur, artist, athlete, national player, fashion stylist etc. You name it, she has it. She has done so much in her career and achievements its dizzying.

At a very early stage, Greeshma started bagging achievements- at a young age of nine she topped in Art Inter- school Festival arranged by Camel India, put successive step towards athletics (since her father was a state level cricketer and athlete) which later she incorporated with football, basketball and hockey.

Well! Greeshma didn't play football and hockey for the sake of it. In fact, she represented India as an assistant captain in Denmark and Sweden being the goalkeeper for the Indian team. She also bagged numerous awards for hockey and football.

Soon after the completion of her high school education from St Andrews', Greeshma realised her enthusiasm for fashion hence enrolled herself into Raffles international to pursue fashion marketing and management. Not only her choice of higher education served her fulfillment but also gave the nation a young talented stylist.

By the time she was 18, she started assisting as a stylist for Bollywood and ad films. Some of the amazing on her styling work include multiple projects of Madhuri Dixit for Jhalak Dikhla Ja, Ileana d' Cruz for Phata poster nikla hero, Samantha Prabhu for various print ads, Huma Qureshi, Ritesh Deshmukh etc.

Greeshma's vision to cater masses with her own clothing line gave birth to an amazing clothing collection platform and most sought after brand in social media Missamore (Mass fashion in Latin) in partnership with Kannan Poddar. As the name suggests, Missamore is created with a class for the mass.

Missamore has not only gained popularity amongst youth of the country but also never failed to amaze people with its easy going, exquisite designs and its most economical and pocket friendly budget. The designs are created by Greeshma herself and set out to manufacture styles and then provide smooth doorstep delivery.

Missamore picks off more than 25,000 hits on its website and serves more than 3,00,000 Indian buyers throughout the country. We congratulate Missamore for coming up with wonderful concoction endurance. Ms Shetty now set her pace for the blogging world where she captures fashion, lifestyle, beauty and travel and as it has been always for her, she found herself working with World class brands like Lavie, Body shop, Lens kart etc.

Travelling to various countries to create travel blogs boosted up our power girl to create more exciting content in future. This lovely person yielded some pretty incredible information about herself about who she really is, what makes her tick and most importantly what makes her so successful and productive. You go girl! KUDOS Greeshma Shetty!!