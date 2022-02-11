The National Green Tribunal has dismissed a man's plea seeking exemption from using diesel vehicles in the NCR area beyond the ten years' time limit on the ground of being 100 per cent disabled.

In 2015, the NGT had banned all diesel vehicles over 10 years old from plying on Delhi-NCR roads.

The principal bench of NGT headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said: "We have heard learned counsel for the applicant. We are of the opinion that such an application in a decided matter is not maintainable."

"The matter having been disposed of, it is made clear that such applications in a decided matter cannot be allowed to be entertained for all times. Remedy of the aggrieved parties may be to challenge the order of the Tribunal dated December 11, 2015, and November 10, 2016, instead of filing an application in this Tribunal," the green court said in its order dated February 8.

Accordingly, the application was dismissed as not maintainable.