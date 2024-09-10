Green Day, Shawn Mendes, Hanumankind to set the stage on fire at Lollapalooza India 2025

The punk rock band Green Day, which is known for tracks like 'American Idiot', 'Boulevard of Broken Dreams' and 'Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)', is set to perform at the upcoming edition of the multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza India in Mumbai, in March next year.

They will be joined by the Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes will also take to the stage at the festival which is set to be held on March 8 and March 9 in Mumbai.

Louis Tomlinson, the former member of One Direction, will also make his highly anticipated India debut while Glass Animals, known for their hit single, 'Heat Waves', brings their hypnotic, genre blurring sound to the stage. The EDM side of the festival will see Zedd and John Summit dropping the beats leaving the fans mesmerised.

The lovers of Hip-hop will be treated with performances from Big Boi, one-half of legendary rap duo Outkast and India's rising rap star Hanumankind whose recent record-breaker 'Big Dawgs' went viral.

The Indian talents on the line-up also include Raftaar x Kr$na, Dot., legendary sitarist Niladri Kumar, Lisa Mishra, Raman Negi and Dhanji.

The eclectic sounds of Cory Wong, an American guitar virtuoso known for his infectious funk and jazz-infused style, the ethereal vibes of Aurora and the high-energy beats of Alok, a Brazilian electronic music powerhouse, will ensure there's something for everyone.

Lollapalooza India 2025 also shines a spotlight on new and cutting-edge acts like Sahil Vasudeva, Anushka and indie darlings LULLANAS.

This year, in addition to introducing Lolla Comfort by RuPay ticket category, Lollapalooza India 2025 also has unveiled its ultimate premier experience, Lolla Platinum. This exclusive offering includes viewing decks, dedicated areas for food & beverage and merchandise purchases, shade, seating and enhanced entry privileges, ensuring a top-tier festival experience.

The festival is promoted and co-produced by ticketing platform BookMyShow Live along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.

