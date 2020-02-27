When you think of Hrithik Roshan there are several other aspects which happen to cross your mind. A good dancer. A fit man. A winner. An action star, and at last but not the least, the Greek God of India who has the ability to defeat the original Greek God in the game of good looks, good looks and good looks.

"Man on mission - to live the best life possible come what may." That's how Hrithik Roshan wishes to identify himself in his Instagram bio. It wouldn't be completely wrong to call Hrithik Roshan the complete actor and it's not just because of his genetic good looks, but for his ability to maintain it.

Age is certainly not a barrier when it comes to Hrithik Roshan. If you are under the impression that remaining fit is no challenge for a man such as Hrithik Roshan, you might be slightly misinformed. Even when Hrithik is not preparing for roles he trains with fitness icon Kris Genthin. It was in 2012 when he was strictly kept on bed-rest due to back injuries. Due to the lack of exercises, he was smoking three packs of cigarettes on a daily basis, and almost gained a humongous amount of weight. After a sufficient amount of rest, Hrithik had decided to get back to shape. Since he had slip disc there were restrictions too.

To prepare for Krissh 3 Hrithik Roshan used to train for four days a week. His focus was on increasing flexibility along with stamina. His regular fitness routine included cardio and circuit training. Hrithik Roshan had also consulted a Nutritionist Maraica Johnson to get into a routine with his meals. He reduced his oil intakes and consumed eight to ten glasses of water on a daily basis.

Apart from being an actor, Hrithik also started his own fitness brand apparel called HRX, through which he encourages everyone to stay in shape.

Check out some of his photos and videos: