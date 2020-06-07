A 10 foot-long great white shark on Sunday killed a surfer in Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state, police said.

The attack took place off Salt Beach, 800 km north of Sydney, at about 10 a.m., and the shark bit the man's thigh, then circled those who came to his aid, reportedly ramming one of their boards, reports the BBC.

"He was rendered first aid for serious injuries to his left leg but died at the scene," a police statement said.

Paramedic Terry Savage praised the men who brought the surfer ashore, saying: "It was nothing short of heroic to get him to the beach."

People were ordered out of the water, with jet skis used to bring some in.

Salt Surf Life Saving Club member, James Owen, told The Sydney Morning Herald: "It's a bit of a shock for everyone at the moment... I don't know of a previous fatal shark incident in this area."

White sharks are said to be active in the area at this time of year, said the BBC report.

This is the third fatality from shark attacks in Australia this year.

In April, a 23-year-old Queensland ranger was killed in an attack on the Great Barrier Reef.

In January, a 57-year-old diver was killed off Western Australia.

No deaths were recorded last year.