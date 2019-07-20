Indore wrestler Sagar Nama aka Ben Jacks has been selected for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in the US. He is all set to become the next India wrestler to enter the WWE ring after The Great Khali.

Sagar Nama has been training professional wrestling for two years in Continental Wrestling Entertainment in Jalandhar. He is ready to fight with foreign wrestlers. He has learned the nuances of professional wrestling from The Great Khali. He has also been trained by various coaches from USA and Canada including Matt Xstatic, Ethan HD, Neon Ninja Facad, Xavier Justice.

Sagar Naama, 21, has started his training in the USA since September 2018. The Great Khali taught him the nuances of professional wrestling. He has played more than 60 matches in one year and won more than 40 matches. He does hours of workouts in the gym and wrestling ring so that the titles also come in his lap.

The Great Khali is very impressed with the performance of Sagar Nama and he is confident that Sagar will be successful in WWE and he will take Professional Wrestling to the next level. After the selection in WWE, Sagar Nama and The Great Khali have also met former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. Former CM congratulated him on behalf of the whole state to win in WWE.

While studying in Central India Academy, Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, Sagar Naama was determined in becoming a sports player and played a number of sports, but he had a fondness for handball that he practiced with his team every day. He played in several different competitions. His team also went for a national level competitions and won a silver medal at state level.