When you visualize the ideal vacation, honeymoon or travel plan, your mind is flooded with picturesque landscapes, clear blue waters, and rolling terrain. Amidst all the social media platforms available today, Instagram lays maximum emphasis on visuals and captivating imagery, making it the perfect platform for travel brands to reach out to today's tech-savvy travelers.

According to a recent survey, more than 60% of people (aged 18-40) agreed that a destination's "Instagramability" is a very important factor when planning a holiday.

The trick here is to make sure that you post an assortment of content which reflects your brand's identity and values. Jonathan elaborated on this, "Posting beautiful pictures of mountains and beaches can become very boring. You must remember that your Instagram handle reflects the personality of your brand and that's how people perceive you. Adding interesting quotes, quirky descriptions and interactive content can make a world of difference."

Instagram stories have also quickly become widely popular. Stories offer a unique perspective to what you are offering and add a personal touch. Using trending hashtags and location tags offers a sense of tangibility and can be very engaging if used in conjunction with good content.

Jonathan believes that a touch of humor and a bit of fun can work wonders if used appropriately. He elaborated on this point, "Adding a little bit of humor to your content can boost your engagement substantially. Even in the old days of advertising, it was a great way to add some nostalgic value. If it makes you smile, you're going to remember it."

Jonathan firmly believes that social media will continue to play an increasingly important role in the marketing mix, especially for travel brands. If leveraged in the right manner, the possibilities are truly limitless.

