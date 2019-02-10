The 61st annual Grammys Awards will be held on 10 February at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The glittering ceremony will be hosted by Alicia Keys at 8pm ET.

Those who want to live stream the awards show can catch it on CBS's website, available with an all-access membership. The subscription is available on services including iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku.

In India, one can watch the three-and-a-half hours long show live on 11 February, 7:30 am onwards on Vh1 India. Viewers can also tune in for the repeat telecast at 2 pm and 9 pm on the same channel.

The red-carpet, followed by the full event, can be watched live on Grammy's official website as well as on the CBS website.

Live updates are available on the Grammy's Facebook page and Twitter. Viewers can also share the best moments with these hashtags - #GRAMMYs, #Grammys2019 on the microblogging website.

The main performers for this year includes Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Dua Lipa, St. Vincent, Chloe x Halle and Travis Scott. Other artists announced to perform on the broadcast include Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Post Malone with the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Shawn Mendes, Diana Ross, J Balvin, Arturo Sandoval, Young Thug, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, H.E.R., Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Little Big Town and Ricky Martin.

Meanwhile, Keys had talked about the hosting duties last month. She said: "I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I'm going to bring that vibe and energy. I'm so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and magic. I'm especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year!"