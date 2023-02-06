One of the biggest and most prestigious Grammy Awards 2023 are here. The 65th Grammy awards were held on Sunday night in Los Angeles and were attended by Adele, "Unholy" fame Kim Petras, with performances from Lizzo, Steve Lacy and Brandi Carlile.
This time Beyoncé has swept off everyone's feet as she made history with four wins, bringing her career total to 32. It was s star-studded, musical extravaganza.
Who performed what
Harry Styles performed his song As It Was.
Taylor Swift Glambot #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ImaCuJ28L1— Taylor Swift in 4k (@4k_taylorr) February 6, 2023
Sam Smith se viste de diablo en una actuación satánica de "Unholy" durante los Grammy.— Emmanuel Rincón (@EmmaRincon) February 6, 2023
Pero no, las élites, Hollywood y un grupo de políticos no quieren impulsar el satanismo y las perversiones ?pic.twitter.com/hwQ4H4UyOm
Sam Smith and Kim Petras delivered a powerful performance of their song Unholy.
Taylor Swift dances during Bad Bunny's #Grammys performance. https://t.co/yom28xGdvk pic.twitter.com/eL0gKfrLhf— Variety (@Variety) February 6, 2023
The award night paid tribute to Loretta Lynn
The ceremony also paid tribute to three lost icons, including Loretta Lynn, who passed away in October; Christine McVie, the Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter who died in November; and Takeoff, the Migos rapper who was shot and killed in November.
Moreover, the Grammys also celebrated 50 years of Hip Hop with a lineup of musicians, leading to loud applause and cheers from the audience.
Viola Davis earned the rare EGOT status, becoming the third Black woman in history to receive the honour.
Beyonce won a record-breaking 32nd Grammy Award
Her "Renaissance" win for best dance/electronic album put her in the history books, after also winning best R&B song for "Cuff It," best dance/electronic recording and traditional R&B performance.
Beyoncé now has the most #Grammys wins of all time. https://t.co/OcVu0Ex2k3 pic.twitter.com/UUR8GxAbjv— Variety (@Variety) February 6, 2023
While accepting the prize she said, "I'm trying not to be too emotional. I'm trying to just receive this night."
She went on to thank her family, including her late uncle Jonny, who helped make her stage outfits before she became famous.
i really don’t care what anyone says. THIS IS MOTHER. she’s so humble and graceful. word to lizzo, this is the artist of my life. she’ll always have my heart. @Beyonce pic.twitter.com/uTBZrAehyL— jamie is seeing Beyoncé: Aug 26 ? (@BEYSMUGLER) February 6, 2023
Beyoncé has previously said his battle with HIV influenced her interest in dance music, and its historical ties to the LGBTQ community, on Renaissance.
? | Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff celebrating Jack’s #GRAMMYs win! pic.twitter.com/ziCDbeJuHU— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) February 6, 2023
Kim Petras just became the first trans woman to win the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy for her collaboration with Sam Smith in "Unholy."
Harry Styles won album of the year
This year, Harry Styles took the crown, with Grammy voters recognising the slick, radio-friendly pop of his third record Harry's House.
Taylor Swift clapping for Harry Styles after his #GRAMMYs performance! ? pic.twitter.com/defmG1wWQ0— Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) February 6, 2023
In his speech, the British star said, "On nights like tonight, it's obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music."
"I don't think any of us sit in the studio, making decisions based on what is going to get us one of these", he added.
However, he was visibly moved by the honour, adding: "This doesn't happen to people like me very often, and this is so, so nice."
.@Harry_Styles accepts the GRAMMY for Album of the Year at the 65th #GRAMMYs ? pic.twitter.com/hD3UoBiJMo— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 6, 2023
Earlier in the night, the star also won best pop album - receiving his award with a kiss from Jennifer Lopez.
Harry Styles is asked if he expected Beyoncé to win the AOTY #Grammy: "You never know with this stuff. I don't think you can look at any of the nominees and not feel like they're deserving. When I look at this category, it's all people who have inspired me." pic.twitter.com/1sTF78NlR3— Variety (@Variety) February 6, 2023
"This album from start to finish has been the greatest experience of my life," he said. "From making it with two of my best friends to playing for people has been the greatest joy I could have asked for."
?| Taylor Swift flirting with a fan's camerapic.twitter.com/mgM4xzEfus— The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 6, 2023
#Grammy winner Muni Long on dealing with microaggressions as a Black woman, “I’m not going to allow someone else’s ignorance to keep me from achieving my dreams.” https://t.co/JUB36VWZsf pic.twitter.com/ryKvVPVeP2— Variety (@Variety) February 6, 2023
Here's the complete winner's list from Grammys 2023
Album of the year
Harry Styles accepts the #Grammy for Album of the Year. https://t.co/yom28xGdvk pic.twitter.com/0037FGJ52C— Variety (@Variety) February 6, 2023
Winner: Harry Styles - Harry's House
ABBA - Voyage
Adele - 30
Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé - Renaissance
Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
Lizzo - Special
Coldplay - Music Of The Spheres
Kendrick Lamar - Mr Morale & The Big Steppers
Sam Smith and Kim Petras accept a Grammy for their Satanic song “Unholy”.— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 6, 2023
Kim Petras announces “she’s the first transgender woman to win this award.”pic.twitter.com/Z98VUr8xSR
Record of the year
Winner: Lizzo - About Damn Time
ABBA - Don't Shut Me Down
Adele - Easy On Me
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Mary J Blige - Good Morning
Brandi Carlile ft Lucius - You And Me On The Rock
Doja Cat - Woman
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Harry Styles - As It Was
Song of the year
Winner: Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
Gayle - ABCDEFU
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
Harry Styles - As It Was
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Adele - Easy On Me
DJ Khaled - God Did
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Best new artist
Winner: Samara Joy
Anitta
Omar Apollo
Domi and JD Beck
Muni Long
Latto
Maneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Best pop solo performance
Winner: Adele - Easy On Me
Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule
Doja Cat - Woman
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Harry Styles - As It Was
Best pop duo/group performance
Winner: Sam Smith and Kim Petras - Unholy
ABBA - Don't Shut Me Down
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam
Coldplay and BTS - My Universe
Post Malone and Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
Best pop vocal album
Winner: Harry Styles - Harry's House
ABBA - Voyage
Adele - 30
Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
Lizzo - Special
Best R&B song
Winner: Beyoncé - Cuff It
Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
Muni Long - Hrs and Hrs
Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
PJ Morton - Please Don't Walk Away
Best R&B performance
Winner: Muni Long - Hrs and Hrs
Beyoncé - Virgo's Groove
Lucky Daye - Over
Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
Mary J Blige ft Anderson .Paak - Here With Me
Best R&B album
Winner: Robert Glasper - Black Radio III
Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
Chris Brown - Breezy
Lucky Daye - Candydrip
PJ Morton - Watch The Sun
Best rap song
Winner: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin' P
Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait For U
Best rap performance
Winner: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Doja Cat - Vegas
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin' P
Hitkidd & GloRilla - FNF (Let's Go)
Best melodic rap performance
Winner: Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait For U
DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA - Beautiful
Jack Harlow - First Class
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer - Die Hard
Latto - Big Energy (Live)
Best rap album
Winner: Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
DJ Khaled - God Did
Future - I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow - Come Home The Kids Miss You
Pusha T - It's Almost Dry
Best dance/electronic recording
Winner: Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Bonobo - Rosewood
Diplo and Miguel - Don't Forget My Love
David Guetta and Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
Kaytranada ft HER - Intimidated
Rufus Du Sol - On My Knees
Best dance/electronic album
Winner: Beyoncé - Renaissance
Bonobo - Fragments
Diplo - Diplo
Odesza - The Last Goodbye
Rufus Du Sol - Surrender
Best rock performance
Winner: Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts
Beck - Old Man
Black Keys - Wild Child
Idles - Crawl!
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient No 9
Turnstile - Holiday
Best rock album
Winner: Ozzy Osbourne - Patient No 9
The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & The Imposters - The Boy Named If
Idles - Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout
Spoon - Lucifer On The Sofa
Best alternative album
Winner: Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Arcade Fire - We
Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
Bjork - Fossora
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down
Best alternative performance
Winner: Wet Leg - Chaise Lounge
Arctic Monkeys - There'd Better Be A Mirrorball
Big Thief - Certainty
Florence + The Machine - King
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Spitting Off The Edge Of The World
Best country album
Winner: Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time
Luke Combs - Growin' Up
Miranda Lambert - Palomino
Ashley McBryde - Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Maren Morris - Humble Quest
Best country solo performance
Winner: Willie Nelson - Live Forever
Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst
Zach Bryan - Something In The Orange
Miranda Lambert - In His Arms
Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
Best country song
Winner: Cody Johnson - 'Til You Can't
Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
Luke Combs - Doin' This
Taylor Swift - I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)
Miranda Lambert - If I Was A Cowboy
Willie Nelson - I'll Love You Till The Day I Die
Best country duo/group performance
Winner: Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted To Be That Girl
Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt - Wishful Drinking
Brothers Osborne - Midnight Rider's Prayer
Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert - Outrunnin' Your Memory
Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton - Does He Love You (Revisited)
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Going Where The Lonely Go
Best Americana performance
Winner: Bonnie Raitt - Made Up Mind
Eric Alexandrakis - Silver Moon [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith]
Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett - There You Go Again
Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin - The Message
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You And Me On The Rock
Best Americana album
Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
Dr. John - Things Happen That Way
Keb' Mo' - Good To Be...
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Raise The Roof
Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That...
Best música urbana album
Winner: Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
Rauw Alejandro - Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Daddy Yankee - Legendaddy
Farruko - La 167
Maluma - The Love & Sex Tape
Best traditional pop vocal album
Winner: Michael Buble - Higher
Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around...
Norah Jones - I Dream Of Christmas (Extended)
Pentatonix - Evergreen
Diana Ross: Thank You
Best musical theatre album
Winner: Into The Woods - 2022 Broadway Cast Recording
Caroline, Or Change
MJ The Musical
Mr. Saturday Night
Six: Live On Opening Night
A Strange Loop
Producer of the year, non-classical
Winner: Jack Antonoff (for work with Taylor Swift, Florence + The Machine, The 1975, Diana Ross)
Dan Auerbach (The Black Keys, Hermanos Gutiérrez ,Hank Williams Jr.)
Boi-1da (Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow)
Dahi (Steve Lacy, Kendrick Lamar, Vince Staples)
Dernst "D'mile" Emile II (Silk Sonic, Mary J Blige, Jazmine Sullivan)
Songwriter of the year, non-classical
Winner: Tobias Jesso Jr (for work with Harry Styles, Adele, FKA Twigs)
Amy Allen (Lizzo, Harry Styles, Charli XCX)
Nija Charles (Beyoncé, Anitta, Megan Thee Stallion)
The-Dream (Beyoncé. Pusha T)
Laura Veltz (Maren Morris, Demi Lovato)
Best music video
Winner: Taylor Swift - All Too Well
Adele - Easy On Me
BTS - Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)
Doja Cat - Woman
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Harry Styles - As It Was
Best song written for visual media
Winner: We Don't Talk About Bruno (from Encanto) - Lin Manuel Miranda
Be Alive (from King Richard) - Beyoncé
Hold My Hand (from Top Gun: Maverick) - Lady Gaga
Nobody Like U (from Red) - Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
Carolina (from Where The Crawdads sing) - Taylor Swift
Keep Rising (from The Woman King) - Jessy Wilson ft Angelique Kidjo
Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording
Winner: Finding Me- Viola Davis
Act Like You Got Some Sense - Jamie Foxx
All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business by Mel Brooks - Mel Brooks
Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World - Lin-Manuel Miranda
Music Is History — Questlove
Best video game score
Winner: Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok - Stephanie Economou
Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Austin Wintory
Call Of Duty: Vanguard - Bear McCreary
Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy - Richard Jacques
Old World - Christopher Tin