One of the biggest and most prestigious Grammy Awards 2023 are here. The 65th Grammy awards were held on Sunday night in Los Angeles and were attended by Adele, "Unholy" fame Kim Petras, with performances from Lizzo, Steve Lacy and Brandi Carlile.

This time Beyoncé has swept off everyone's feet as she made history with four wins, bringing her career total to 32. It was s star-studded, musical extravaganza.

Who performed what

Harry Styles performed his song As It Was.

Sam Smith se viste de diablo en una actuación satánica de "Unholy" durante los Grammy.



Pero no, las élites, Hollywood y un grupo de políticos no quieren impulsar el satanismo y las perversiones ?pic.twitter.com/hwQ4H4UyOm — Emmanuel Rincón (@EmmaRincon) February 6, 2023

Sam Smith and Kim Petras delivered a powerful performance of their song Unholy.

The award night paid tribute to Loretta Lynn

The ceremony also paid tribute to three lost icons, including Loretta Lynn, who passed away in October; Christine McVie, the Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter who died in November; and Takeoff, the Migos rapper who was shot and killed in November.

Moreover, the Grammys also celebrated 50 years of Hip Hop with a lineup of musicians, leading to loud applause and cheers from the audience.

Viola Davis earned the rare EGOT status, becoming the third Black woman in history to receive the honour.

Beyonce won a record-breaking 32nd Grammy Award

Her "Renaissance" win for best dance/electronic album put her in the history books, after also winning best R&B song for "Cuff It," best dance/electronic recording and traditional R&B performance.

While accepting the prize she said, "I'm trying not to be too emotional. I'm trying to just receive this night."

She went on to thank her family, including her late uncle Jonny, who helped make her stage outfits before she became famous.

i really don’t care what anyone says. THIS IS MOTHER. she’s so humble and graceful. word to lizzo, this is the artist of my life. she’ll always have my heart. @Beyonce pic.twitter.com/uTBZrAehyL — jamie is seeing Beyoncé: Aug 26 ? (@BEYSMUGLER) February 6, 2023

Beyoncé has previously said his battle with HIV influenced her interest in dance music, and its historical ties to the LGBTQ community, on Renaissance.

? | Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff celebrating Jack’s #GRAMMYs win! pic.twitter.com/ziCDbeJuHU — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) February 6, 2023

Kim Petras just became the first trans woman to win the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy for her collaboration with Sam Smith in "Unholy."

Harry Styles won album of the year

This year, Harry Styles took the crown, with Grammy voters recognising the slick, radio-friendly pop of his third record Harry's House.

Taylor Swift clapping for Harry Styles after his #GRAMMYs performance! ? pic.twitter.com/defmG1wWQ0 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) February 6, 2023

In his speech, the British star said, "On nights like tonight, it's obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music."

"I don't think any of us sit in the studio, making decisions based on what is going to get us one of these", he added.

However, he was visibly moved by the honour, adding: "This doesn't happen to people like me very often, and this is so, so nice."

.@Harry_Styles accepts the GRAMMY for Album of the Year at the 65th #GRAMMYs ? pic.twitter.com/hD3UoBiJMo — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 6, 2023

Earlier in the night, the star also won best pop album - receiving his award with a kiss from Jennifer Lopez.

Harry Styles is asked if he expected Beyoncé to win the AOTY #Grammy: "You never know with this stuff. I don't think you can look at any of the nominees and not feel like they're deserving. When I look at this category, it's all people who have inspired me." pic.twitter.com/1sTF78NlR3 — Variety (@Variety) February 6, 2023

"This album from start to finish has been the greatest experience of my life," he said. "From making it with two of my best friends to playing for people has been the greatest joy I could have asked for."

?| Taylor Swift flirting with a fan's camerapic.twitter.com/mgM4xzEfus — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 6, 2023

#Grammy winner Muni Long on dealing with microaggressions as a Black woman, “I’m not going to allow someone else’s ignorance to keep me from achieving my dreams.” https://t.co/JUB36VWZsf pic.twitter.com/ryKvVPVeP2 — Variety (@Variety) February 6, 2023

Here's the complete winner's list from Grammys 2023

Album of the year

Winner: Harry Styles - Harry's House

ABBA - Voyage

Adele - 30

Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days

Lizzo - Special

Coldplay - Music Of The Spheres

Kendrick Lamar - Mr Morale & The Big Steppers

Sam Smith and Kim Petras accept a Grammy for their Satanic song “Unholy”.



Kim Petras announces “she’s the first transgender woman to win this award.”pic.twitter.com/Z98VUr8xSR — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 6, 2023

Record of the year

Winner: Lizzo - About Damn Time

ABBA - Don't Shut Me Down

Adele - Easy On Me

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Mary J Blige - Good Morning

Brandi Carlile ft Lucius - You And Me On The Rock

Doja Cat - Woman

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Harry Styles - As It Was

Song of the year

Winner: Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That

Gayle - ABCDEFU

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

Harry Styles - As It Was

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Adele - Easy On Me

DJ Khaled - God Did

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Best new artist

Winner: Samara Joy

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi and JD Beck

Muni Long

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best pop solo performance

Winner: Adele - Easy On Me

Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule

Doja Cat - Woman

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Harry Styles - As It Was

Best pop duo/group performance

Winner: Sam Smith and Kim Petras - Unholy

ABBA - Don't Shut Me Down

Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam

Coldplay and BTS - My Universe

Post Malone and Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)

Best pop vocal album

Winner: Harry Styles - Harry's House

ABBA - Voyage

Adele - 30

Coldplay - Music of the Spheres

Lizzo - Special

Best R&B song

Winner: Beyoncé - Cuff It

Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Muni Long - Hrs and Hrs

Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good

PJ Morton - Please Don't Walk Away

Best R&B performance

Winner: Muni Long - Hrs and Hrs

Beyoncé - Virgo's Groove

Lucky Daye - Over

Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good

Mary J Blige ft Anderson .Paak - Here With Me

Best R&B album

Winner: Robert Glasper - Black Radio III

Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Chris Brown - Breezy

Lucky Daye - Candydrip

PJ Morton - Watch The Sun

Best rap song

Winner: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin' P

Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait For U

Best rap performance

Winner: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Doja Cat - Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin' P

Hitkidd & GloRilla - FNF (Let's Go)

Best melodic rap performance

Winner: Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait For U

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA - Beautiful

Jack Harlow - First Class

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer - Die Hard

Latto - Big Energy (Live)

Best rap album

Winner: Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

DJ Khaled - God Did

Future - I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow - Come Home The Kids Miss You

Pusha T - It's Almost Dry

Best dance/electronic recording

Winner: Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Bonobo - Rosewood

Diplo and Miguel - Don't Forget My Love

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)

Kaytranada ft HER - Intimidated

Rufus Du Sol - On My Knees

Best dance/electronic album

Winner: Beyoncé - Renaissance

Bonobo - Fragments

Diplo - Diplo

Odesza - The Last Goodbye

Rufus Du Sol - Surrender

Best rock performance

Winner: Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts

Beck - Old Man

Black Keys - Wild Child

Idles - Crawl!

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient No 9

Turnstile - Holiday

Best rock album

Winner: Ozzy Osbourne - Patient No 9

The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & The Imposters - The Boy Named If

Idles - Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout

Spoon - Lucifer On The Sofa

Best alternative album

Winner: Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Arcade Fire - We

Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

Bjork - Fossora

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down

Best alternative performance

Winner: Wet Leg - Chaise Lounge

Arctic Monkeys - There'd Better Be A Mirrorball

Big Thief - Certainty

Florence + The Machine - King

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Spitting Off The Edge Of The World

Best country album

Winner: Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time

Luke Combs - Growin' Up

Miranda Lambert - Palomino

Ashley McBryde - Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Maren Morris - Humble Quest

Best country solo performance

Winner: Willie Nelson - Live Forever

Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst

Zach Bryan - Something In The Orange

Miranda Lambert - In His Arms

Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town

Best country song

Winner: Cody Johnson - 'Til You Can't

Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town

Luke Combs - Doin' This

Taylor Swift - I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)

Miranda Lambert - If I Was A Cowboy

Willie Nelson - I'll Love You Till The Day I Die

Best country duo/group performance

Winner: Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted To Be That Girl

Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt - Wishful Drinking

Brothers Osborne - Midnight Rider's Prayer

Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert - Outrunnin' Your Memory

Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton - Does He Love You (Revisited)

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Going Where The Lonely Go

Best Americana performance

Winner: Bonnie Raitt - Made Up Mind

Eric Alexandrakis - Silver Moon [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith]

Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett - There You Go Again

Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin - The Message

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You And Me On The Rock

Best Americana album

Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days

Dr. John - Things Happen That Way

Keb' Mo' - Good To Be...

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Raise The Roof

Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That...

Best música urbana album

Winner: Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

Rauw Alejandro - Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Daddy Yankee - Legendaddy

Farruko - La 167

Maluma - The Love & Sex Tape

Best traditional pop vocal album

Winner: Michael Buble - Higher

Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around...

Norah Jones - I Dream Of Christmas (Extended)

Pentatonix - Evergreen

Diana Ross: Thank You

Best musical theatre album

Winner: Into The Woods - 2022 Broadway Cast Recording

Caroline, Or Change

MJ The Musical

Mr. Saturday Night

Six: Live On Opening Night

A Strange Loop

Producer of the year, non-classical

Winner: Jack Antonoff (for work with Taylor Swift, Florence + The Machine, The 1975, Diana Ross)

Dan Auerbach (The Black Keys, Hermanos Gutiérrez ,Hank Williams Jr.)

Boi-1da (Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow)

Dahi (Steve Lacy, Kendrick Lamar, Vince Staples)

Dernst "D'mile" Emile II (Silk Sonic, Mary J Blige, Jazmine Sullivan)

Songwriter of the year, non-classical

Winner: Tobias Jesso Jr (for work with Harry Styles, Adele, FKA Twigs)

Amy Allen (Lizzo, Harry Styles, Charli XCX)

Nija Charles (Beyoncé, Anitta, Megan Thee Stallion)

The-Dream (Beyoncé. Pusha T)

Laura Veltz (Maren Morris, Demi Lovato)

Best music video

Winner: Taylor Swift - All Too Well

Adele - Easy On Me

BTS - Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)

Doja Cat - Woman

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Harry Styles - As It Was

Best song written for visual media

Winner: We Don't Talk About Bruno (from Encanto) - Lin Manuel Miranda

Be Alive (from King Richard) - Beyoncé

Hold My Hand (from Top Gun: Maverick) - Lady Gaga

Nobody Like U (from Red) - Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Carolina (from Where The Crawdads sing) - Taylor Swift

Keep Rising (from The Woman King) - Jessy Wilson ft Angelique Kidjo

Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording

Winner: Finding Me- Viola Davis

Act Like You Got Some Sense - Jamie Foxx

All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business by Mel Brooks - Mel Brooks

Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World - Lin-Manuel Miranda

Music Is History — Questlove

Best video game score

Winner: Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok - Stephanie Economou

Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Austin Wintory

Call Of Duty: Vanguard - Bear McCreary

Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy - Richard Jacques

Old World - Christopher Tin