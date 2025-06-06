RJ Mahvash and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal have been making headlines lately for their alleged relationship. While the duo hasn't officially confirmed or denied the buzz around their growing closeness, Mahvash's constant Instagram stories and posts with Chahal continue to add fuel to the dating rumours.

On Thursday, June 5, Mahvash once again took to Instagram, this time sharing a heartfelt carousel post praising Yuzvendra Chahal's dedication and resilience. The post came just a day after his team, Punjab Kings (PBKS), lost the IPL 2025 final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Mahvash not only posted pictures with the PBKS team and co-owner Preity Zinta but also revealed that Chahal played the entire season despite suffering multiple injuries. "They fought, stayed and played till the last match! And special post to @yuzi_chahal23 because what people don't know is that his ribs got fractured in the second match only, and his bowling finger got fractured later. This guy played the entire season with 3 fractures! We all have seen him screaming and crying in pain, but have never seen him giving up..." she wrote.

Praising his warrior-like spirit, she added, "I mean what warrior spirit you have man The team kept fighting till the last ball! It was nothing but an honour to be a supporter of this team this year! Well played boys All the people in these pictures have my heart See you next year! Also, many congratulations to RCB and fans for winning the title. Everyone played and worked hard! Cricket, and IPL... my God again! Truly a festival for us Indians."

With netizens are praising Punjab Kings (PBKS) and calling them equally deserving to win the IPL, a user took a dig at RJ Mahvash for posting back-to-back photos with Yuzvendra Chahal and constantly praising him.

Replying to Mahvash's Instagram post where she showered admiration on Chahal, the user commented. "She's just grabbing followers in the name of Yuzi, I bet she even started watching cricket until recently (sic)."

This didn't go down well with and she clapped back at the troll.

"I have been hosting cricket since 2019, your knowledge is nil chotu! Research! (sic)," she replied.

Another user mentioned, "Are you his girlfriend or team spokesperson? Every day, a new post—give it a break!"

During the IPL 2025, Yuzvendra Chahal was one of Punjab Kings' standout players. The most expensive spinner in IPL history, selected by PBKS at auction for Rs 18 crore, took 16 wickets in 13 innings, including two four-wicket hauls.

However, Chahal missed several games around the end of the PBKS' league season because of a finger injury. Chahal played in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 against the Mumbai Indians on June 1, following a match against the Rajasthan Royals on May 18. He participated in the final as well.