A teacher employed in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Uttar Pradesh has earned Rs 1 crore as salary after working in 25 schools simultaneously for about a year. It was only after the department started creating a database of teachers that the matter came to light and stunned everyone.

The basic education department, under which the teacher was employed, was creating a digital database of the teachers and it was during this process that it was found that the same teacher was employed at 25 different schools across various districts in the state.

Anamika Shukla is a full-time teacher working in KGBV but was found registered in other districts like Amethi, Ambedkarnagar, Raebareli, Prayagraj, Aligarh to name some.

It should be noted that the Yogi Adityanath government launched 'Prerna' app on September 5 last year, which marks the attendance of teachers, to ensure that teachers and students attend school regularly.

The initiative however was not welcome by the apex body of government primary school teachers as they pointed out the mobile application threatens the privacy of women teachers and is a violation of their fundamental right. The app requires all Govt teachers to click atleast three selfies taken at different times during working hours daily with the students and send them to the concerned authorities. Despite the Prerna app, how was the concerned teacher working in 25 schools simultaneously, is something that needs to be probed.

According to the department records, Anamika Shukla is a native of the Mainpuri district. The teacher has gone incommunicado after the department sent her a notice.

She managed to withdraw Rs 1 crore as salary from the department fraudulently despite a digital database in place for over 13 months till February this year.

The education department is trying to find out if the same bank account was used for the salary transfers from different schools and her salary has been withheld with immediate effect.

According to UP basic education minister Dr Satish Dwivedi, "The department has ordered a probe and strict action will be taken against the teacher if the allegations are true."

According to him, in order to bring transparency, the digital database is being created. He stated that if department officials are involved, action will be initiated against them too. A probe has been ordered against the teacher.