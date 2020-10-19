The Jammu and Kashmir Government has reportedly sealed the office of The Kashmir Times, a daily English newspaper published from Jammu. A team of officials from the Estates department sealed the office, as per reports.

'Office locked without any due process of cancellation & eviction'

The Executive Editor of The Kashmir Times, Anuradha Bhasin, tweeted, "Today, Estates Deptt locked our office without any due process of cancellation & eviction, the same way as I was evicted from a flat in Jammu, where my belongings including valuables were handed over to "new allottee". Vendetta for speaking out! No due process followed. How peevish!"

Previously, on October 4, Anuradha Bhasin alleged that the brother of a former National Conference MLC barged into her government allotted accommodation in Jammu. In a Facebook post, Bhasin alleged that 'goons were acting in connivance with the Estates department and some police personnel.' Bhasin claimed that she and her husband were 'shoved and pushed and had to fight back in self-defence.'