Govt made remarkable strides in combating TB, committed to eliminating it: Nadda

The government has made remarkable strides in combating tuberculosis -- the world's deadliest infectious disease, said Union Health Minister JP Nadda on World Tuberculosis (TB) Day on Monday.

World Tuberculosis (TB) Day is observed annually on March 24 to raise awareness about the condition. The theme this year is "Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver".

He also reaffirmed the government's aim to eliminate TB by the end of 2025 -- a target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017 to eradicate the infectious disease five years ahead of the global target.

"Our government has made remarkable strides in combating this disease through the National TB Elimination Programme," Nadda said, in a post on social media platform X.

According to the WHO Global TB Report 2024, India has witnessed a noteworthy 17.7 per cent decline in TB incidence from 2015 to 2023 -- a rate that is over twice the global average decline of 8.3 per cent.

TB deaths have also reduced by 21.4 per cent from 28 per lakh population in 2015 to 22 per lakh population in 2023," as per the data.

Nadda also informed of the 100-day TB campaign, launched in December.

"To intensify efforts, we launched the India 100 Days TB Elimination Campaign, focusing on high-burden districts and ensuring TB services reach the grassroots level".

The campaign targets selected 347 high-priority districts across 33 States/UTs. Nadda recently said that the campaign has detected over five lakh TB patients.

Further, to boost nutrition in TB patients, the government has rolled out the Nikshya Poshan Yojana. Under the programme, TB patients are given financial assistance for nutrition during treatment.

The amount has been increased "from Rs. 500 per month to Rs. 1000 per month to financially support TB patients' nutritional needs," Nadda said.

Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious disease caused by bacteria that most often affects the lungs. It spreads through the air when a person with TB coughs, sneezes, or spits. TB is preventable and curable.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), India reported 28 lakh TB cases, accounting for 26 per cent -- the highest -- global TB burden in 2024.

The country also reported an estimated 3.15 lakh TB-related deaths, accounting for 29 per cent of the deaths globally.

"On World Tuberculosis Day, we reaffirm our commitment to eliminating TB and improving health outcomes for vulnerable populations," Nadda said.

The Health Minister also extended "heartfelt gratitude to all healthcare workers delivering comprehensive support to TB patients".

"Together, we can create a #TBMuktBharat and work towards better health for all," Nadda said.

(With inputs from IANS)