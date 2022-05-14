Jammu and Kashmir Government announced a government job to the wife of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit employee killed by terrorists at Chadoora in Budgam district on Thursday.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met with the family members of Rahul Bhat and assured all possible help from the government to them.

The Lieutenant Governor also announced a job for the wife of Rahul Bhat and assured them that the government will also extend financial help to his family and bear all educational expenses of his six-year-old daughter.

"J&K administration to provide a Government job to Rahul Bhat's wife in Jammu and financial assistance to the family. The Government will bear educational expenses of the daughter", said the Lt Governor in a tweet.

J&K administration to provide a government job to Rahul Bhat's wife in Jammu and financial assistance to the family. The government will bear educational expenses of the daughter. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 13, 2022

Earlier, the Lt Governor met the relatives of Rahul Bhat and assured justice to the family.

In this hour of grief, the government stands firmly with Rahul's family, Sinha said.

Met the relatives of Rahul Bhat and assured justice to the family. In this hour of grief, the government stands firmly with Rahul's family. Terrorists and their supporters will have to pay a very heavy price for their heinous act. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 13, 2022

PM package employees demand evacuation to safer places

Kashmiri Pandit employees appointed under Prime Minister Special Employment Package on Saturday urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to evacuate them to safer places.

"It is to apprise regretfully that we PM package employees under threat compulsion have finally decided that Kashmir is not safe for we people", reads the fresh letter written by fear-stricken employees to Lieutenant Governor.

"It is very unfortunate that being Indian, being Hindu we are being targeted again and again, day in day out we are being assassinated selectively", employees said.

The letter further mentioned "the package was given to as confidence-building initiative for we people but forget about the confidence we are not able to live here. Administration on daily basis takes responsibility for our lives but we are being killed daily. Kashmiri Pandits are ready to serve anywhere in the world but not in Kashmir due to Jihadist Terrorism". The enraged employees urged the Lt Governor to evacuate them safely from Kashmir.

Cong holds massive protest against Rahul Bhat's killing

Congress on Saturday organized a strong protest against the selective killing of Rahul Bhat and other targeted killings in Kashmir.

Party criticized the government for its failure to check the gruesome killings of innocent citizens.

The protestors raised strong slogans against Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism and criticized BJP led NDA government at the Centre for failure to check rising incidents of targeted killings of innocents in Kashmir, especially Kashmiri migrants and others, during the past more than one year which is not only continuing but rising day in and day out.

The peaceful protest demonstration was led by the working president of J&K Congress Raman Bhalla who strongly condemned the barbaric killing of Rahul Bhat a migrant employee and questioned how inside the high-security tehsil complex in Chadoora, Budgam, a selective killing has taken place under the nose of the government.