After Sulli deal and Bulli Bai aap, new controversy has emerged on social media where now Hindu women with derogatory words and photos are being targeted and bullied.

This started with a Telegram app based channel where highly derogatory posts about Hindu women were being uploaded. After the row on social media the government of India got the channel blocked and has assured action against those behind this.

Muslim women were bullied through Sulli Deal and Bulli Bai which sparked a nationwide controversy. Now several accounts on different social networking sites have been found posting derogatory photos and comment about Hindu women.

A few varified twitter handles reported the matter to Mumbai and Delhi Police demanding action. A senior Delhi Police official said that they have not got any written complaint as of now and were waiting for that.

Meanwhile, Ashwani Vaishnaw, the Union Minister of Information and Technology, informed that they have blocked a Telegram App channel where such posts were being uploaded. He informed that an inquiry has also been initiated.

The minister said that Facebook has been asked to take action on such pages.

According to information, such accounts are on Twitter, Facebook, Telegram Channel and on Instagram. Various people have shared the links of such Facebook pages with Delhi and Mumbai Police.

In Bulli Bai app where Muslim women were defamed, the Mumbai Police has arrested there persons and are still probing the matter.

The Delhi Police said that they are discussing the matter with seniors to decide future course of action.