According to the latest report famed actor, Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja met with a car accident last night, when he was driving around Juhu, Mumbai at 8:30 PM on June 24. While nobody was injured in the minor car accident, Yashavardhan's car suffered headlight damage.

No case has been registered and both parties resolved the issue on their own terms. The opposite car was reportedly driven by a company driver, reportedly Yash Raj's banner.

Govinda's son's car hit in Juhu, opposite car from Yash Raj?

So far during the lockdown, Govinda has been keeping in touch with fans over social media. Yesterday the actor celebrated 21 years of Haseena Maan Jaayegi starring Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Batra apart from Govinda. Govinda was last seen on the big screen in Rangeela Raja in 2019.