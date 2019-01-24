Govinda, Janmendra Ahuja
Govinda, Janmendra AhujaInstagram

Govinda's nephew and producer Kirti Kumar's son Janmendra Ahuja was found dead on Thursday (January 24) morning at his Mumbai's Versova flat which is located at Yari Road. He was 34.

A source close to the family told India.com that Janmendra had 'complained of a sudden ache in his chest while at his flat and collapsed thereafter.

After suffering a heart attack, he was immediately rushed to the hospital and was declared brought dead. At around 6.30 am, Janmendra's body was taken to a nearby hospital for post-mortem.

Speaking about the sudden demise of Janmendra, Kashmera Shah told Spotboye, "We have just reached here. Janmendra is no more. It's a natural death. We are deeply shocked."

Janmendra, who was adopted by Kirti Kumar, had directed movies like Jahaan Jayega Humein Payega which saw Govinda playing the role of the protagonist.