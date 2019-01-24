Govinda's nephew and producer Kirti Kumar's son Janmendra Ahuja was found dead on Thursday (January 24) morning at his Mumbai's Versova flat which is located at Yari Road. He was 34.

A source close to the family told India.com that Janmendra had 'complained of a sudden ache in his chest while at his flat and collapsed thereafter.

After suffering a heart attack, he was immediately rushed to the hospital and was declared brought dead. At around 6.30 am, Janmendra's body was taken to a nearby hospital for post-mortem.

Speaking about the sudden demise of Janmendra, Kashmera Shah told Spotboye, "We have just reached here. Janmendra is no more. It's a natural death. We are deeply shocked."

Janmendra, who was adopted by Kirti Kumar, had directed movies like Jahaan Jayega Humein Payega which saw Govinda playing the role of the protagonist.