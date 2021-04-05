Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, actor Govinda has contracted the deadly virus and tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday. Prior to the actor testing positive for coronavirus, it was his wife Sunita Ahuja who had tested positive for the virus.

In an interview with a leading daily, Sunita Ahuja said that they had recently traveled to Kolkata and she feels she contracted the virus from there. "I think I got infected in Kolkata. Govinda and I had gone there for a channel's show. There was quite a bit of crowd and a mad rush for taking our pictures; the people were getting too close. I developed a few symptoms after returning to Mumbai and got myself tested. Unfortunately, the result was positive. Anyway, I am okay now, but now it's him," she was quoted as saying.

Talking about Govinda's health, his wife said, "He had symptoms of a cold and we thought it would be best if he could get a COVID test done as those symptoms were not receding. His senses of smell and taste are intact, he has no fever either. Importantly, he is eating well. Currently, he has just a bodyache and cold."

Just a day before testing positive for COVID-19, Govinda shared an Instagram post about "weekend therapy" and wrote: "Let the weekend therapy begin in style! Let's set the positive weekend vibe on."

Several B-town celebs test positive for COVID-19

On Sunday, the news of Govinda's COVID-19 diagnosis came just hours after actor Akshay Kumar tweeted that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. In the recent past, a number of B-town celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan,R Madhavan, Paresh Rawal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Milind Soman, Aamir Khan, Ranbit Kapoor and many others have tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Malaika Arora and a few others have already taken their COVID-19 vaccination.

Number of cases in India rises

In the last 24 hours, India has recorded 93,249 new coronavirus cases with which the overall caseload has soared to 1,24,85,509 cases. The death has also surged to 1,64,623 with 513 new deaths. Reports stated that Maharashtra alone is contributing sixty percent of the COVID-19 cases and has shown a nine-fold jump in the last two months.